INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Patients Vandalise Care Centre in Tripura Demanding Better Food, Probe Ordered

Representative image.

Representative image.

Officials said some patients vandalised the Saheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas COVID-19 care centre and harassed the health workers alleging "bad quality food were served to them".

  • PTI Agartala
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Share this:

A section of patients vandalised a COVID-19 care centre in Agartala alleging they were served "poor quality food", forcing the authorities to initiate a probe into the incident, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials of West Tripura District Administrations, some coronavirus patients late on Wednesday night vandalised the Saheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas (SBSYA) COVID-19 care centre, on the outskirts of the capital city, and harassed the health workers alleging "bad quality food were served to them".

A senior police official said they are probing the incident. Local media has reported that some COVID-19 patients, who damaged the doors and furniture of the centre, demanded chicken biryani and other quality food.

Health officials including the in-charge of the SBSYA, Himadri Bhattacharjee refused to talk about the incident citing the government's instructions about sharing of information with the media. The SBSYA, a government lodge under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, was recently turned into a 300-bed COVID-19 care centre.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading