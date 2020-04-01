COVID-19: PM Shares Ayush Ministry Protocol to Stay Fit, Says He Drinks Only Hot Water
Recently the Ayush Ministry came out with protocols that list out easily doable things that improve health as well as immunity, the Prime Minister pointed out.
File photo pf PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an Ayush Ministry protocol on ways to stay fit and enhance immunity during coronavirus spread and urged people to make it a part of their lives.
"Let's keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness," he wrote on Twitter.
आयुष मंत्रालय ने बेहतर स्वास्थ्य और इम्यूनिटी के लिए कुछ दिशानिर्देश दिए हैं। ये ऐसे उपाय हैं, जो आसानी से किए जा सकते हैं। कई तो ऐसी बातें हैं, जो मैं वर्षों से कर रहा हूं, जैसे सालभर सिर्फ गर्म पानी पीना। आप इन्हें अपने जीवन का हिस्सा बनाएं, साथ ही दूसरों के साथ भी साझा करें। pic.twitter.com/szF2UOgNGW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020
Recently the Ayush Ministry came out with protocols that list out easily doable things that improve health as well as immunity, he pointed out.
"There are many things in the protocol that I myself have been diligently doing for years, such as drinking only hot water through the year," he said.
He urged people to have a look at the protocol, "make it a part of your lives and share it with others."
The ministry document states that enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health.
"We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times," it said.
It suggested drink warm water throughout the day, practising pranayam and meditation for at least 30 minutes, using haldi (turmeric), jeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) in cooking.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- British Man Runs 42-Km Marathon over Five Hours in Backyard to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Pandemic
- PhonePe Has Launched a Coronavirus Insurance Policy For Rs 156 With Rs 50,000 Cover
- Realme to Increase Price of its Smartphone Range Post GST Revision
- COVID19 is Airborne? SARS-CoV-2 Stays in The Air And on Your Phone, Says New Study
- As Coronavirus Crisis Worsens, Thailand's Tourist Elephants Face Starvation