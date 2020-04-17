Covid-19 Positive Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi Cross 100-mark, 10 Deaths so far
A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient from the area died at Sion hospital, he added. A total of 10 coronavirus patients from this densely populated area have died so far.
Dharavi slums in Mumbai. (Reuters)
The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area reached 101 on Friday with 15 new patients being detected, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Three new cases each were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar,Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society on Friday, said the BMC official.
