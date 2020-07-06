INDIA

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Positive Journalist Kills Self by Jumping off AIIMS Building

A view of AIIMS building in New Delhi.

A view of AIIMS building in New Delhi.

The incident took place at around 2 pm and the man was rushed to the hospital's ICU where doctors tried to revive him, a doctor said on condition of anonymity.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
A 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon, police said.

The journalist worked with a Hindi daily and was a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, they said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm and the man was rushed to the hospital's ICU where doctors tried to revive him, a doctor said on condition of anonymity.

According to Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), the journalist was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Trauma Centre on June 24 after testing positive for the virus.

"He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on June 24 and was apparently shifted to a High Dependency unit at the hospital. He was admitted on the first floor," a source at AIIMS said.

He had undergone a surgery for brain tumour recently, the doctor said.

