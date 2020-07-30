Covid-19 Positive Prisoner Escapes Hospital in Assam's Kokrajhar, Yet to be Found: Police

A rape accused prisoner infected with coronavirus, who had escaped from a hospital in Assam's Kokrajhar district, is yet to be traced, police said on Thursday.

The prisoner, hailing from neighbouring Chirang district, had escaped from Kokrajhar's R.N.B. Civil Hospital Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roshan said.

The prisoner, identified as Sukla Murmu, was charged with rape and lodged in Kokrajhar jail. He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for virus a few days ago.

He escaped by breaking a window of the ward of the hospital.

The police of both Kokrajhar and Chirang district have launched a hunt for him.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Bhaskar Phukan has declared three areas - Santinagar, Rabindra Nagar and Gaurnagar as containment zones following the detection of several cases in these areas.

The district has so far reported 489 positive cases with 71 new ones detected during the last 24 hours, he added.