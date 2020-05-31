INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Positive RML Doctor Undergoes Plasma Therapy at Delhi's Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital

Image for representation. (REUTERS/Andreas Gebert)

Image for representation. (REUTERS/Andreas Gebert)

Dr Rajeev Sood, who was looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospital, had tested positive for the infection on May 23 after which he was in home isolation.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:39 PM IST
Share this:

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital who had contracted the coronavirus infection underwent convalescent plasma therapy at the Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital here.

Dr Rajeev Sood, who was looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospital, had tested positive for the infection on May 23 after which he was in home isolation.

His wife and son-in-law also had tested positive for the virus subsequently.

He was admitted to the Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital at Saket on May 26. On Friday, his condition worsened as he developed breathing difficulty following which he had to be put on oxygen support.

"I was put on oxygen support on Friday and underwent convalescent plasma therapy at the hospital on Saturday," he told PTI.

"Single rooms are not reserved for coronavirus positive patients at the RML hospital. No single rooms were available either at Safdarjung or AIIMS as all are occupied by patients. So I got admitted here," he said.

He is feeling better as of now, he said, and his wife is also okay. His son-in law is in home-quarantine, he said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading