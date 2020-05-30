Covid-19 Positive Woman Delivers Baby at AIIMS Rishikesh
The 30-year-old woman, who has no symptoms of the disease, had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning.
- Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
A COVID-19 positive woman had a safe delivery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday.
All arrangements were made hurriedly to ensure she had a safe delivery, head of the institute's maternity ward Latika Uniyal said.
Both the mother and child are doing fine, she said.
