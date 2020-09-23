COVID-19 Positive Woman Ends Life In Shimla Hospital; Magisterial Probe Ordered

Shimla: A 54-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus last week allegedly killed herself at a government hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla early Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, her family members alleged that neglectful attitude of the hospital’s medical staff drove her to suicide. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap has ordered a magisterial inquiry by Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) into the incident. A report in the matter will be submitted within 10 days, he said. Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla told .

