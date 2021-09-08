Covid-19 Positivity Rate Up in 6 Districts of Andhra Pradesh

Six of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh continued to show an upward trend week-on-week in the coronavirus infection though the overall positivity rate came down while the recovery rate was stable. After about 2.71 crore tests, the Covid-19 tally reached 20,24,603 at an overall positivity rate of 7.48 per cent, the Medical and Health Department data showed.

The recovery rate improved by 0.01 to 98.60 per cent after 19,96,143 people got cured till date. The mortality rate remained stable at 0.69 per cent after a gross toll of 13,950.

Week-on-week, the infection positivity rate in East Godavari district rose to 4.05 per cent, in SPS Nellore (3.94 per cent), Guntur (2.47 per cent), Kadapa (1.84 per cent), Krishna (2.13 per cent) and Kurnool (0.36 per cent).The remaining seven districts witnessed a drop in the positivity rate compared to the previous week, the data said.

Chittoor district conducted the most number of 44,237 tests in the week from September 1 and turned out 1,432 positives but its weekly positivity rate dropped to 3.24 per cent from 3.43.The latest bulletin said 1,361 fresh cases, 1,288 recoveries and 15 deaths were reported in the State during the 24 hours ending 9 AM today. The State now has 14,510 active cases.

SPS Nellore reported the highest with 282 cases and Chittoor 203 while the remaining districts saw less than 150 each. Krishna and SPS Nellore reported three fresh fatalities, East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam two each and Chittoor, Kadapa and West Godavari one each.

