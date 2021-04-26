Covid-19: Private Vaccination Centres With Adequate Cold Chain, Manpower Must Register With BMC, Says Govt

As Covid-19 vaccination opens to all above 18 years of age from May 1, the public health department on Monday appealed to private medical centers, meeting the criteria of adequate cold chain, space and manpower, to register themselves with the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC).

Around 90 lakh citizens in Mumbai are above the age of 18, therefore, vaccinating them could be a challenging process. In view of this, private vaccination centres have been asked to submit their application for administration vaccine to the office of the Medical Health Officer in their department. This will make it easier to register the private centre on the Co-Win portal.

Vaccination centres meeting the following four qualifications can register themselves with the government:

1. It must have adequate cold chain equipment for vaccine storage.

2. There should be enough space for the beneficiaries in the vaccination centre.

3. Skilled manpower required for vaccination must be available.

4. In case of adverse events due to vaccination, proper treatment should be arranged.

Covid-19 vaccination in India began on January 16. So far, health workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 45 years and above have been vaccinated in two phases. The next phase of the drive will begin on May 1 that will see vaccination for those above 18.

