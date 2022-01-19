Covid-19 Public Health Emergency May End If...': WHO's Dr Michael Ryan

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the public health emergency issued in 2020 due to Covid-19 may end soon. Dr Michael Ryan, the Emergency Head of the WHO, has said that if large inequities in vaccinations and treatments are addressed soon, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalisations, and lockdowns — could be resolved this year.

Viruses may never end

Dr Michael Ryan, addressing a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion on vaccination inequities, remarked that “we may never end the virus" since pandemic viruses “end up being part of the ecology."

“If we accomplish the things that we’ve been talking about, we have a chance to end the public health emergency this year," he said.

Corona claimed 55 lakh lives

In a virtual conference, Dr Ryan spoke to world leaders and businessmen. He stated that if we do not equally distribute resources and vaccines to all parts of the world to combat Corona, the current tragedy of the Corona outbreak would continue. Corona has claimed the lives of 55 lakh people worldwide. He stated that we must distribute the vaccination to the greatest number of people possible to avoid deaths caused by Covid.

What is a Public health emergency?

When an extraordinary scenario involving a disease emerges, a Public Health Emergency is declared. The disease has the potential to become an epidemic, and the chances of it spreading from one country to another increase. Any disease or infection outbreak must meet two criteria to be declared a worldwide health emergency. To begin with, the disease risk must exist in more than one country. Second, coordination and coordinated actions at the worldwide level are required to avoid the disease. So far, the World Health Organisation has declared six public health emergencies.

