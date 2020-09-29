COVID-19: Pune's Count Rises By 2,453, Toll By 87

Pune: The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 2,453 to reach 2,80,723 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose by 87 to touch 6,446, an official said. Pune city led with 1,040 of the new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 684, he said.

Pune city now has 1,43,955 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 77,317 and rural and cantonment areas 59,451, he said. A total of 1,548 people were also discharged during the day.

Meanwhile, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said the positivity rate (number of infections detected per 100 tests) in the districts comprising the division had come down after Ganpati. It consists of Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts.

In Pune district, the decline was sharp in Pimpri Chinchwad followed by the areas under PMC, he added. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said there was a spike in cases during Ganpati as people may have gathered to celebrate it but the trend had been arrested. PTI COR BNM BNM 09292252 NNNN.

