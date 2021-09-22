COVID-19: Punjab Sees 37 More Cases, One Death

Chandigarh, Sep 21: Punjab reported 37 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Tuesday, taking its infection tally to 6,01,359 and the death toll to 16,501. Among the new cases, Mohali reported eight, followed by seven in Sangrur and three in Amritsar.

The number of active cases of the infection in the state stands at 304, an official bulletin showed. Thirty-seven more people have recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 5,84,554, it stated.

Chandigarh, meanwhile, reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 65,195. The death toll stood at 818 as no new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the city.

The number of active cases stands at 44, while the tally of recoveries is 64,333.

