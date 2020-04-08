COVID-19: Quarantined Nurse in Karnataka Meets 3-Yr-Old Daughter From a Distance, Video Goes Viral

With increasing number of cases of medical professionals being harassed across the country as they fight COVID-19 from the front line, a video from Karnataka shows what these healthcare personnel sacrifice to keep the country safe.

The video of a quarantined nurse and her three-year-old daughter crying, as the nurse is unable to go home or come closer to her daughter, has recently gone viral on social media. The nurse, Sunanda, works at a COVID-19 designated hospital in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Sunanda works as a staff nurse and has been quarantined for 14 days in a hotel after working at the hospital.

Last Tuesday, her husband Santhosh brought their daughter on a bike to meet her. As she stepped out of the hotel, her daughter Aishwarya was seen trying to get off the bike and go to her. On being stopped by her, the little girl started to cry asking her mother to come to her. Sunanda too started crying as she tried to explain to her daughter that she could not come closer to her.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday called the nurse and showered blessings upon her. "I see how you are struggling without being able to see your own children. I am aware of the sacrifices you are making. May god bless you," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

