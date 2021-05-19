COVID-19: Railways to Set Up 86 Oxygen Plants for its Hospitals Across India

In a bid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways have planned massive capacity enhancement in 86 Railway Hospitals across the country. “Four Oxygen Plants are functional, 52 are sanctioned and 30 under various stages of processing. All Railway Covid Hospitals to be equipped with Oxygen Plants,” a release issued by the Railways said.

Informing about the same, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Massive capacity enhancement is being undertaken in Railway hospitals for medical emergencies.”

Massive capacity enhancement is being undertaken in Railway hospitals for medical emergencies.💠 Railways set to have 86 Oxygen plants ✴️ COVID-19 treatment beds increased from 2,539 to 6,972 ✳️ Invasive ventilators increased from 62 to 296 📖 https://t.co/GCyLnQLVfS pic.twitter.com/Fobt2fuP5A — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 18, 2021

For sanctioning of Oxygen Generation plants, all general managers have been delegated further powers, upto Rs 2 crores in each case, the release stated.

Railways has already stepped up efforts and is moving Oxygen Expresses swiftly throughout the country and is also continuing with the movement of passenger and freight traffic.

Here are the other steps initiated by the Indian Railways to tackle Covid-19:

The number of beds for Covid treatment have been increased from 2539 to 6972.

The ICU Beds in Covid hospitals have been increased from 273 to 573.

Invasive ventilators have been added and their number has been increased from 62 to 296.

Constant efforts are being made to add critical medical equipment like BIPAP machines, Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders etc in Railway hospitals.

Railways have also issued instructions that Covid affected employees may be admitted to empanelled hospitals on referral basis as per need.

