COVID-19: Rajasthan Allows 11 Guests At Weddings, Violators To Be Fined Rs 1 Lakh

Despite the Covid-19 infection still hovering and strict measures imposed in different states to break the chain, some people are unabashedly violating the norms by organising large gatherings in wedding ceremonies. Countless such violations have been witnessed in the recent past. However, it seems that the Rajasthan government is serious about curbing the third wave of Covid and is not ready to accept any more excuses for flouting the guidelines.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Wednesday, only 11 guests will be allowed for a wedding ceremony and if the lockdown norms are not followed at the event, the family organising the wedding will be fined Rs 1 lakh.

The notification stated that the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will also be fined with Rs 1 lakh if they do not report the wedding ceremony. The wedding organisers will also have to submit details to the government through the official Covid website. (Covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in)

The Ashok Gehlot-led government had earlier amended a notification issued in this regard on May 3.

Even though the Covid-19 cases have seen a slight decline in the state, the government has prohibited weddings at public places till June 30. Marriage ceremonies can only be organised in courts or at home. The curfew too has been extended from Friday to Monday as against the earlier Saturday and Sunday.

According to the new guidelines, those roaming around or working in public without face masks will have to pay a fine of Rs 1, 000. Earlier, the penalty was only Rs 500. These steps have been taken in order to stop the third wave of the virus which is feared to affect the children the most.

The chief minister has been repeatedly appealing to the people to take all precautions and stay indoors as the infection is not over yet.

