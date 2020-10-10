COVID-19: Rajasthan CM Urges People Not To Use Firecrackers This Diwali

Jaipur, Oct 9: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. While reviewing the pandemic situation with experts and doctors, the chief minister said experts have expressed concern on the harms of smoke of firecrackers for environment as well as for COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered from the infection, a release said.

He said in view of this, people should avoid bursting firecrackers and stay safe. The chief minister said the people should celebrate Diwali with self-discipline.

He also suggested the doctors to prepare a protocol after studying the changes in the pattern of the coronavirus. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora, principal of SMS medical college Dr Sudhir Bhandari and other officials and doctors were present in the meeting.

This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated on November 14.

