COVID-19: Rajasthan Records 13 More Fatalities

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,839, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,821 new cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 1,86,243 in Rajasthan and out of these 16,668 are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 1,67,736 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 363 till now, followed by 177 in Jodhpur, 135 in Bikaner, 135 in Ajmer, 116 in Kota, 92 in Bharatpur, 74 in Pali, 67 in Udaipur, 56 in Nagaur, 53 in Alwar, 52 in Sikar, 34 in Barmer and 29 in Dholpur, 27 in Rajsamand and 26 each in Banswara and Baran.

On Sunday, Rajasthan recorded 1,821 new cases, including 339 in Jaipur, 283 in Jodhpur, 203 in Bikaner, 90 in Jalore, 89 each in Ajmer and Nagaur, 83 in Alwar, 75 in Sriganganagar, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

