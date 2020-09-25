COVID-19: Rajasthan Records 2,010 Fresh Cases, 15 Deaths

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 2,010 coronavirus cases on Friday while the state’s death toll due to the infection rose to 1,412 with 15 more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 rose 1,24,730 in Rajasthan. The number of active cases stood at 19,030, according to the bulletin.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 316 till now, followed by 140 in Jodhpur, 107 in Bikaner, 100 in Ajmer, 96 in Kota, 78 in Bharatpur, 58 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 45 in Udaipur, 38 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur. On Friday, Rajasthan recorded 2,010 new cases, including 425 in Jaipur, 297 in Jodhpur, 120 in Jalore, 106 in Bhilwara, 98 in Pali, and 95 in Ajmer.

