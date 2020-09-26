COVID-19: Rajasthan Records 2,045 Fresh Cases, 14 Deaths

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 2,045 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday while the state’s death toll due to the infection rose to 1,426 with 14 more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. The state’s infection tally now stood at 1,26,775.

Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur reported one death each, according to the bulletin. The maximum number of fresh cases was reported from Jaipur (415), while Jodhpur and Bikaner reported 335 and 108 infections, respectively.

Other cases were reported from Ajmer (100), Alwar (153), Banswara (22), Baran (20), Barmer (3), Bharatpur (15), Bhilwara (90), Bundi (10), Chittorgarh (18), Churu (23), Dausa (37), Dholpur (20), Dungarpur (35), Ganganagar (23), Hanumangarh (19), Jaisalmer (29), Jalore (84), Jhalawar (10), Jhunjhunu (26), Karauli (20), Kota (53), Nagaur (43), Pali (83), Pratapgarh (5), Rajsamand (32), Sawaimadhopur (18), Sikar (58), Sirohi (5), Tonk (30) and Udaipur (103). In Rajasthan, 1,05,994 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far and the number of active cases stood at 19,355.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor