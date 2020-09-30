COVID-19: Rajasthan Records 2,173 Fresh Infections, 15 Deaths

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 15 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,486, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported its highest single-day spike with 2,173 new cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 rose to 1,35,292 in Rajasthan, out of whom 20,581 are under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 1,12,205 people have recovered from the disease till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection stood at 321, followed by 144 in Jodhpur, 112 in Bikaner, 105 in Ajmer, 101 in Kota, 80 in Bharatpur, 62 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 50 in Udaipur, 42 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer, and 24 in Dholpur.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan recorded 2,173 new infections, including 408 in Jaipur, 336 in Jodhpur, 139 in Bikaner, 109 in Alwar, 107 in Bhilwara, 101 in Udaipur, 90 in Ajmer, and 84 in Nagaur.

