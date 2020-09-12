COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 739 New Cases, 7 More Deaths

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 739 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday, officials said. The cumulative figure of positive cases in the state has risen to 99,775 while the toll increased to 1,214, they said.

Of the seven fatalities, Jaipur reported 2 while Ajmer, Bikaner,Churu, Pratapgarh and Udaipur reported one death each. At 105, Jodhpur reported the maximum new cases followed by Jaipur (103), Kota (84), Alwar (59), Ajmer (46), and Bikaner (33) among others.

The number of active cases in the state is 16,583 at present.

