1-min read

COVID-19: Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar Admin Bans Taking Selfies During Food Distribution to Poor

The collector directed the NGO workers, donors and social workers to make sure that food and ration kit is given to only one family at time.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar Admin Bans Taking Selfies During Food Distribution to Poor
Image credit: Reuters

The administration in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Thursday imposed a ban on taking pictures and recording videos during distribution of essentials to the needy as it poses threat of spreading COVID-19, an official said.

The order was issued to ensure that social distancing is maintained properly in the district, Sri Ganganagar Collector Shivprasad M Nakate told PTI.

He said the administration has asked social workers, activists and others not to click selfies or record videos during food and ration kit distribution to the poor.

There were complaints that people gather for clicking selfies during food and ration distribution which breaks social distancing protocol and increases threat of coronavirus spread, Nakate said.

The collector directed the NGO workers, donors and social workers to make sure that food and ration kit is given to only one family at time.

Action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code will be taken against those who violate the order, Nakate said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

