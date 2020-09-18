COVID-19: Record 3,842-case Jump In C'garh, Count Over 81k

Raipur: Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with 3,842 people being detected with the infection, an official said. The state now has 81,617 cases, while 17 deaths from September 16 took the toll to 645, he added.

As many as 2,614 people were discharged during the day, while 667 patients completed their home isolation, taking the overall tally of those who have recovered from the infection to 44,392. The state now has 36,580 active cases, he said.

“Of the new cases, worst-hit Raipur district recorded 672 cases, Durg 436, Janjgir-Champa 334, Rajandgaon 309, Bilaspur 302 and Korba 185. The new cases include one person who arrived in Chhattisgarh from another state” he said. Of the 17 fatalities, six died on Friday, ten on Thursday and one on September 16, he added.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 64,700 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said. With 26,119 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 301 deaths, he added.

Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 81,617, new cases 3,842, deaths 645, recovered 44,392, active cases 36,580, people tested so far 9,04,770..

