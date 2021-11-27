CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Relaxation Given in Waiting Time for Arriving Pax at Pune Airport, Says Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made the announcement in a press conference. (File photo: ANI)

The state will follow the norms laid down by the Central government for international passengers, Ajit Pawar said.

Passengers arriving in Pune by flights will not have to spend too much time at the airport for verification of COVID-19 norms due to relaxation provided recently, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

He said airline operators check the vaccination or RT-PCR status of all passengers at the time of selling tickets as well as boarding, so the norm of waiting at the airport here for a few hours after arrival has been relaxed.

The state will follow the norms laid down by the Central government for international passengers, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said cinema halls and auditoriums can operate at 100 per cent capacity but patrons will have to wear masks and follow pandemic protocols strictly, while open-air programmes will also be allowed with adequate precaution.

first published:November 27, 2021, 15:16 IST