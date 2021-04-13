india

Covid-19 Reports of Accused Awaited, MP Cops Walk in PPE Kits; Video Goes Viral

Image for representation.

Oficials in Jabalpur said the attire of their personnel was out of precaution as the coronavirus reports of the 2 accused they were along with were awaited.

After a video of two Madhya Pradesh railway policemen clad in PPE kits went viral on social media, officials in Jabalpur on Tuesday said the attire of their personnel was out of precaution as the coronavirus test reports of the two accused they were along with were awaited.

The two personnel had to walk with the two accused to the central jail here as the vehicle in which they had taken

the latter for coronavirus tests to a hospital broke down mid-way while returning, railway police in charge Sunil Nemu said.

April 13, 2021