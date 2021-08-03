The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the reproductive number, or the R-value, that indicates the extent of Covid-19 spread is more than one in eight states. If the R-value is lesser than one, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period which means the disease incidence is going down.

When the second wave of the COVID-19 infection was at its peak, the overall R-value in the country was estimated to be 1.37 between March 9 to April 21.

For instance, an R-value of 0.95 means, every 100 infected people on an average pass on the infection to 95 other individuals.

The ideal value of R-value in a pandemic must be less than 1, indicating that the spread of infection is decreasing.

The R-value is more than one and showing an increasing trend in the below eight states.

Himachal Pradesh – 1.4

Jammu & Kashmir – 1.4

Lakshwadeep– 1.3

Tamil Nadu – 1.2

Mizoram – 1.2

Karnataka – 1.2

Puducherry – 1.1

Kerala – 1.1

In Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, the R-value is one but is reportedly decreasing.

Some states that have an R-value of one, but showing a stable trend are:

Nagaland

Meghalaya

Haryana

Goa

Jharkhand

NCT of Delhi

West Bengal

Kerala has been recording the highest proportion of daily cases in the country for the past few weeks. The state reported on Tuesday reported 23,676 cases.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said the surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala continues to be a worry and said that a team from the Centre will be sent to visit Mallapuram, the district which has a test positivity rate of over 17 per cent.

The ministry said that 18 districts from six states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, reported an increasing trend in daily new Covid cases in last four weeks.

