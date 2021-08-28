Kerala Reimposes Sunday Lockdown After Onam Surge. Check Curbs in Other States

As the fear of third wave of coronavirus looms over the country, some states have decided to continue with Covid-induced restrictions in order to control the spread of the infection. While Kerala’s Covid-19 case surge continues to remain a concern for the Centre, Delhi and Mumbai have also witnessed a slight rise in daily cases. On Friday, Kerala reported over 30,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day.

To tackle the third wave situation in advance, some states have started preparing a strategy and extended the ongoing lockdown, though with some relaxations.

KERALA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has decided to reimpose Sunday lockdown in the state following a spike in Covid-19 daily caseload since the Onam festival on August 23. The state has been recording over 30,000 fresh cases for the past three days even after the government restricted mass gatherings ahead of festivals such as Muharram and Onam.

The state had earlier relaxed Sunday lockdowns for two weeks, on August 15 and August 23, in view of the Onam festival.

HARYANA

The Haryana government on August 22 extended the Covid lockdown by a fortnight while allowing various relaxations permitted earlier to continue. The relaxations include the opening of restaurants, bars, malls, clubhouses and shops.

The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, that is from August 23 (5 am onwards) to September 6 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana along with guidelines to be implemented during this period issued vide earlier orders, an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said on Sunday. The order was issued in the exercise of powers under various provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

KARNATAKA

The Karnataka government recently extended the night curfew along with the weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra. The weekend curfew, starting Friday at 9 pm till Monday at 5 am, was imposed in eight border districts — Bidar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

The night curfew, which was earlier from 10 pm to 5 am, was preponed and implemented from 9 pm to 5 am.

TAMIL NADU

The Tamil Nadu government recently extended the coronavirus lockdown by another two weeks to September 6 and allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1. With the Covid-19 related lockdown, which was extended with restrictions drawing to a close at 6 pm on August 23, Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials today and announced extending the lockdown further by another two weeks till 6 pm on September 6 with additional relaxations.

He announced that schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis. A decision on re-opening the school for classes 1 to 8 will be decided after September 15, a release from the government said. Polytechnics and colleges have been allowed to re-open from September 1.

MIZORAM

The Mizoram government recently extended the partial lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain Covid-related restrictions in other parts of the state till September 4 with a few relaxations in the curbs. The extension was announced as the restrictions, imposed on August 15, were scheduled to expire on Saturday. Places of worship have been allowed to reopen in Covid-free localities outside the AMC area but deputy commissioners and village task forces have been asked to make arrangements for the same, according to an order.

However, churches for worship services will continue to remain closed in the AMC area, it said. Circle or area-wise religious conferences or business meetings will be allowed in all parts of the state with a maximum of 200 participants or 50 per cent of the sitting capacity of a church where the event will be held, the order said.

GOA

The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on August 22 extended till August 30. As per a notification issued by the state government, restrictions on the opening of auditoriums, community halls as well as ban on operation of river cruises, spas, massage parlours and casinos will continue as earlier.

The curfew was first imposed in May this year amid a spike in cases and has been extended routinely since then.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has announced relaxation in night curfew time in eight metros and other concessions from coronavirus-induced restrictions during the coming Janmashtami and Ganesh festivals. Instead of the usual 11 pm, the night curfew will be in force from 1 am on August 30 to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami, and from 12 midnight during September 9 to 19 for the Ganesh festival in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the state’s core committee on the Covid-19 pandemic situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani, an official release said. Besides, traditional Janmashtami processions will be allowed with a limited number of participants on August 30, officials said.

