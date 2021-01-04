Covid-19: Schools Reopen in Arunachal Pradesh for Students of Classes 8, 9, 11

Schools reopened for students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday after over nine months, adhering to standard operating procedures and COVID-19 protocols, officials said. Residential schools and hostels, however, will remain closed for now, they said.

Classes for students of 10th and 12th standard had already resumed from November 16. "The parents have extended cooperation by sending their wards to schools and the students, too, are a happy lot to come to school after such a long period," Education Minister Taba Tedir said.

Colleges in the state would reopen from Tuesday, he said. "We are in constant touch with the health department and if it is found feasible, we may look at resuming other classes, too," the minister said.

He also urged students and parents to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently, and follow other advisories issued by the state government in the wake of the pandemic.