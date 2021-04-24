Covid-19 Second Wave: India is Reporting Fewer Deaths Than US and Brazil's Worst Phases

The second wave of coronavirus has taken India to the global top in terms of daily cases reported. However, India is still performing better in terms of daily deaths reported when compared to the US and Brazil, data says.

India overtook the US in terms of daily cases reported on Thursday as it became the first country globally to report over 3 lakh cases in a day. On Friday too, India breached all the records and reported 3,32,730 fresh cases.

Since April 21, India has been reporting over 2,000 deaths each day, as per the Union Health Ministry data. On Friday, India reported a record of 2,263 deaths. It is reporting about half of what the US or Brazil reported in terms of deaths in their worst phase.

On January 8, 2021, the US reported 4,298 deaths in a day. On April 7, 2021, Brazil reported 4,195 deaths in 24-hours.

So far, India has reported 1.86 lakh deaths and 1.62 crore COVID-19 cases with the case fatality rate at 1.15 per cent. The US is ahead of India as it has reported 3.19 crore cases to date. India is followed by Brazil with 1.4 crore cases.

In terms of the number of deaths, the US is at the top with 5.70 lakh fatalities so far. Globally, Brazil is second with 3.83 lakh deaths reported so far. Mexico is third with 2.14 lakh deaths.

India has been setting a new record every day in the number of fresh coronavirus cases since last week.

However, the case fatality rate (CFR) has reduced to more than half from what it was in April 2020, the government data suggests.

On April 30, 2020, India’s CFR was 3.6 per cent. As of April 23, 2021, it is 1.15 per cent, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Health Welfare says.

Out of the 3.32 lakh cases reported on Friday, 10 states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan – report 75.01 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,013. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 while Kerala reported 26,995 new cases.

India has been witnessing a constant rise in fresh Coronavirus cases for the last few weeks. Earlier this month, India become the second country in the world, after the US, to cross the two-lakh mark in the daily cases being reported, days before it reported the global highest of three-lakh.

Registering a steady increase for 44th day in a row, India’s total active caseload has reached 24.28 lakh on Friday morning. It comprises 14.93 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

