Covid-19 Second Wave: India Reporting 11,408 New Cases, 67 Deaths Every Hour

As India is witnessing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the country is reporting 11,408 fresh cases and 67 deaths per hour, as per the data from the Union Health Ministry shared on Monday. On April 1, the country had reported 3,013 cases and 19 deaths per hour, the data said.

On Monday, India reported a record single-day rise of infections (2,73,810) and deaths (1,619). With this, India’s active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark. The number of cases reported on April 1 were 72,330, while deaths were 459.

Maharashtra has been reporting the most number of cases and deaths since the last few days. On April 1, the state reported 39,544 cases and 227 deaths – 1,647 cases and nine deaths per hour. This has increased to 2,859 cases per hour and 20 deaths per hour as the state reported 68,631 cases and 503 deaths on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 10 states account for 85.11 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Chhattisgarh which reported 170 daily deaths on Monday. After Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh has been reporting most number of daily cases.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new cases and nine fatalities on April 1 – 108 cases and about one death in three hours. On April 18, the state reported 30,596 cases and 129 deaths, making it 1,274 cases and five deaths per hour.

Delhi is also among the worst-impacted states, accounting for 1,060 cases and six deaths per hour, as per the data from the Delhi Health Department. On April 1, the city reported 116 cases per hour. Delhi reported 2,790 COVID cases and nine deaths on April 1 that has increased to 25,462 cases and 161 deaths on Sunday.

India has been witnessing a constant rise in fresh coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and has become the second country in the world to cross the two-lakh-mark in the daily cases being reported.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, India’s total active caseload has reached 19,29,329 as of Monday morning. It comprises 12.81 percent of the country’s total positive cases. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18 percent of India’s total active cases.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 10-lakh-mark on July 17, 2020; 20-lakh-mark on August 7, 30-lakh on August 23, 40-lakh on September 5 and 50-lakh on September 16. The tally went past 60-lakh-mark on September 28, 70-lakh on October 11, 80-lakh on October 29, 90-lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore-mark on December 19. On Monday, India’s total COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50 crore-mark.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here