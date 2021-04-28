Covid-19 Second Wave: India Reports Over Half of April’s Fatalities in Last 9 Days

As the second wave of coronavirus stormed India, over 20,000 deaths have been reported across the country between April 20 and 28 – more than half of what was reported in entire April, official data suggests. Between April 1 and 28, India reported 38,260 deaths, data from the Union Health Ministry says. In the last nine days, since April 20, the country reported 20,657 fatalities, the Ministry data suggested.

Since the last one-week India has been reporting a new record in terms of daily cases and deaths almost each day. On Wednesday also India reported a record number of cases and deaths.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases. This has pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267. Further, the death count crossed the two-lakh mark as daily death count crossed 3,000-mark for the first time. India reported 3,293 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the government data claims.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are the states with the highest number of deaths. On Tuesday, both Delhi and Maharashtra reported a record number of deaths on Tuesday.

Maharashtra (895), Delhi (381), Uttar Pradesh (264), Chhattisgarh (246), Karnataka (180), Gujarat (170), Jharkahnd (131), Rajasthan (121), Punjab (100), Madhya Pradesh (98) are the 10 states that account for 78.53 percent of the new COVID-19 deaths reported in a day.

Further, India achieved the record death even though five states/Union Territories did not report any death in the last 24 hours. These were: Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli; Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and A&N Islands.

India was reporting less than 1,000 deaths per day between April 1 and 13. On April 18, the number of deaths per day crossed the 1,500-mark.

Between April 14 and 17, the deaths reported each day were less the 1,500.

On April 21, India reported 2,023 deaths and since than it was reporting over 2,000 deaths until it crossed the 3,000-mark on Wednesday.

As per the data issued on Wednesday, every minute over two people are dying due to the coronavirus infection.

In June 2020, India reported over 2,000 deaths in a day but that was after Maharashtra and Delhi added deaths that occurred earlier but were not attributed to the coronavirus.

In terms of cases also, the last nine days have reported over half of the cases reported in entire month.

While India reported 57.75 lakh cases in April, the country has reported 26.76 lakh cases since April 20.

India’s total active caseload as of date has reached 29.78 lakh — 16.55 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

