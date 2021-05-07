The India National Supermodel Committee suggested that the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 cases could peak as early as May 7, or at the very most, by the end of fifteen days. At the start of this week alone, India saw 3,52,991 (3.52 lakh) COVID-19 infections and 2,812 fatalities with 28,13,658 (28.13 lakh) active cases. With the steep rise, IIT-Hyderabad’s Prof M Vidyasagar suggests a decline of the curve is soon on the horizon.

“We expect a decline in cases by May 7. Different states will peak at different times because some states are witnessing larger surges. But if you take the cumulative cases, these appear close to the peak now and a decline should start soon,” Prof Vidyasagar said to the Tribune.

Earlier, the committee predicted that cases would rise to 1.2 lakh, with a peak around the time of April 15, but the projections turned out to be vastly underestimated as cases are expected to rise through mid-May with the current daily cases already posting at 4.12 lakh.

The committee acknowledged its oversight of the second wave but suggested that the onslaught would not hit as bad if a majority of the population is vaccinated at the soonest possible time frame. Previous suggestions by experts such as Dr Fauci have also stressed that a country-wide vaccination drive is the need of the hour, but that India will be expected to go through a few more peaks before it witnesses a full flat-down of the virus.

