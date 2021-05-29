Covid-19: Senior SP Leader Azam Khan's Condition Critical, on Oxygen Support, Says Hospital

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s condition is critical and he is on oxygen support, Medanta Hospital said on Saturday. Azam Khan and his son is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the private hospital in Lucknow.

“Condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical. He is on oxygen support," Medanta Hospital said, ANI reported.

Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur prison to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.

Earlier on Wednesday, the hospital had said that Azam Khan’s condition is serious but under control while the condition of his son, Mohammad Abdullah Khan, is stable, and he is being monitored by doctors.

