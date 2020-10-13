Covid-19 Silver Lining: India Records 55,342 New Cases, Lowest in Over Two Months

The declining trend of India's Covid-19 cases continued as the country reported a daily jump of 55,342 new infections on Tuesday, taking the to 71.75 lakh, according to Health Ministry's data. Notably, this is the first time in two months when India has witnessed around 55,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and the fifth day in a row when the active cases of Covid-19 remained below 9 lakh. The country has been recording less than 75,000 new daily cases for the fifth consecutive day and deaths below 1,000 for 10 straight days.

On Monday, India’s Covid-19 tally went past 71-lakh with 66,732 fresh cases, while the number of people who have recuperated crossed 61 lakh. The country's single-day surge of cases has fallen to an average of 72,000 to 74,000 from the previous 90,000-plus numbers. India had registered a record single-day increase of 97,894 COVID-19 cases on September 17. There are 8,38,729active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.69 percent of the total caseload, the data said.

In some additional respite, with 77,760 fresh recoveries, active Covid-19 cases have fallen to 8.38 lakh, taking India's recovery rate to 86.8 percent. Around 62.2 lakh individuals have successfully recovered from coronavirus now, government data reveals.

The daily positivity rate in India was 5.2 percent with the government testing 10.7 lakh people on Monday. In total, 8.8 crore tests have been conducted so far. India's average weekly positivity rate has dropped from 8.4 percent to 6.3 percent, with an average of over nine lakh tests being done per week for the last month. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths linked with the disease has risen to 1,09,856 with 706 people succumbing to Covid-19 in the said duration.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu led the list of states with the most number of daily coronavirus cases, however, their caseload has gone down considerably, with the exception of West Bengal. West Bengal has been witnessing the highest-ever 24-hour percentage rise in Covid-19 infections for the last fifteen days. Jointly, these states make up for 52.5 percent of all infections in India. The highest number of fatalities were recorded from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, which taken together, constitute close to 57 percent of all deaths.

India is the second worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic after the United States, which has seen more than than 78 lakh cases and over two lakh deaths.