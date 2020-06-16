Covid-19 Situation in Country Only Getting Worse, Observes SC While Hearing Parole Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the Covid-19 situation in the country is "only getting worse".

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman was hearing a plea pertaining to parole of an accused when it commented upon the pandemic.

"You see… the Covid-19 situation is not getting any better with each passing day. It is only getting worse in the country," said Justice Nariman as the counsel for the Punjab government sought to oppose the plea for parole.

The bench, which also included Justices Navin Sinha and BR Gavai, was categorical that it does not make any sense to keep the jails overcrowded when some of the accused could be either granted bail or parole or were already out after securing such reliefs.

The bench, in this case, also passed a favourable order for petitioner Jagjit Jagjit Singh Chahal, a businessman who is accused in a money laundering case apart from charged with running a drug syndicate in Punjab, namely Jagdish Bhola racket.

The court had in May issued a notice to the state government, seeking its reply on Chahal's plea for parole.

