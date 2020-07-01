Coronavirus Situation in Delhi Improving, But There's No Room for Complacency, Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now in the national capital, asserting the number of active cases has been decreasing instead of increasing.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the situation is not "terrible" as predicted one month ago. He said it was predicted that there will be 60,000 active cases in the city by June 30, but at present the number of active cases is around 26,000.

"The COVID-19 situation is under control. In Delhi, the number of people recovering from coronavirus is also increasing," he said.

"The situation is not as adverse as it was a month ago. This is due to our concerted efforts," he said, asking people to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks religiously. "The Situation is improving in Delhi in the last few days. However, there is no room for complacency. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour."

Kejriwal's statement came a day after the national capital recorded 2,199 fresh cases and 62 deaths in 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi now stands at 87,360. The death toll due to the disease is 2,742, according to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Tuesday night.

The Delhi government had earlier predicted that "there will be 1 lakh cases in the national capital by June 30 and 15,000 beds will be needed".

A total of 58,348 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 26,270 active cases, it said.

A total of 9,585 RT-PCR tests and 7,594 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 5,31,752 tests have been conducted till date -- 27,986 tests per million population, the authorities said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 16,240, it said.

In the last week, the number of new infections has grown by around 4% everyday. For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the deadly virus in the city so far. The recovery rate has increased to 66%.

(With inputs from PTI)