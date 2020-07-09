INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Situation in Delhi Shows 'Remarkable' Improvement: MHA

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread (Reuters)

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread (Reuters)

Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said In spite of an increase in daily testing, the active cases in Delhi are under control.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Share this:

With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said over 6.79 lakh COVID-19 tests, translating into 35,780 tests per million population, have been carried out till July 8 and over 20,000 tests are being conducted every day.

"In spite of an increase in daily testing, the active cases in Delhi are under control," she said.

Srivastava said as on Thursday there were 23,452 active cases in Delhi.

Next Story
Loading