Covid-19 Slows Down in UP, Recovery Rate Goes Over 90%

Coronavirus cases are slowing down in Uttar Pradesh with 2,778 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. As per the state health department data, the recovery rate in the state has also gone above 90%.

Till date, 4,01,306 people have been discharged from hospitals while the total number of fatalities have reached 6,507 along with 36,898 active cases in the state. Of the total active cases, 16,613 patients had opted for home isolation while 3,151 were admitted to government hospitals. Along with an increase in recovery rate, the state has also reported a decline in fatality rate in the last few days.

Speaking at media briefing in Lucknow on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad claimed that the positivity rate in the state stood at 90.24%. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the number of hot spots in the state also came down to 14,011, while the number of containment zones came down to 14,484.

Of the fresh COVID19 positive cases, 279 cases were reported from the state capital Lucknow, followed by Prayagraj with 151 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar with 139 cases, Meerut with 139 cases, Ghaziabad with 149 cases, Gorakhpur with 173 cases, Varanasi with 100 cases, Moradabad with 96 cases, Muzaffarnagar with 59 cases, Agra with 58 cases.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while taking a key review meeting of the situation in the state, on Wednesday said even after an increase in recovery rate, there was a need to stay alert. The CM also directed officials to increase the number of ICU beds at KGMU Lucknow, RMLIMS Lucknow and SGPGI Lucknow.