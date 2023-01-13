Covid-19: Study Says Fourth Dose of Covishield Vaccine Not Required | Here's Why

If a person has been administered with the first two doses and a booster shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, a fourth dose is not needed, a study has said.

Bengaluru-based Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research recently conducted a study to assess the immune status of 350 healthcare workers who had received three doses of the covishield vaccine. The study concluded that all the participants had significant presence of neutralizing antibodies.

The study found out that adequate neutralizing antibodies were present in 99.4 per cent of the people accessed.

The participants included doctors, nurses, technicians, ward helpers among others. Forty-two percent of participants were males while fifty-eight per cent were females and they all came under the age bracket of 19 to 60 years.

Dr CN Manjunath, director of the institute, said the “presence of neutralising antibodies indicates persistent antibody levels even at the end of 12 months after booster dose," The Indian Express reported.

“In view of fresh pandemic threat with new variants of concern i.e, BF.7 and XBB variant of Omicron in certain parts of the world, it is imperative to assess our preparedness in terms of healthcare resources, manpower and infrastructure and understand the dynamics of immunity in the community, so that public health policies can be tailored to suit our population,” Dr CN Manjunath added.

“99.4 per cent of the healthcare workers showed adequate presence of neutralising antibodies. This study supports the fact that there is no need for a fourth dose of vaccine. It further emphasises that those who have not taken the booster dose should take it,” he said.

Read all the Latest India News here