News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Surat Sees 237 New Cases, 257 Discharged, 3 Deaths

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Surat reported237 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, increasing the tally in the district to 34,356, while the death toll rose by three to reach 1,005, an official said. Surat city saw 183 people getting discharged while the number was 74 in the rural parts of the district, he said.

Surat: Surat reported237 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, increasing the tally in the district to 34,356, while the death toll rose by three to reach 1,005, an official said. Surat city saw 183 people getting discharged while the number was 74 in the rural parts of the district, he said.

“Of the new cases, the city accounted for 168 and the rural areas 69. So far, 23,702 people have been discharged in Surat Municipal Corporation limits, which gives it a recovery rate of 92.30 per cent,” he said. In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 1,862 cases, followed by Choryasi with 1,818, and Umarpada having the lowest at 77.

Kamrej has witnessed 89 deaths, followed by Olpad with 40 and Bardoli with 38.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 24, 2020, 21:43 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...