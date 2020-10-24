COVID-19: Surat Sees 237 New Cases, 257 Discharged, 3 Deaths

Surat: Surat reported237 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, increasing the tally in the district to 34,356, while the death toll rose by three to reach 1,005, an official said. Surat city saw 183 people getting discharged while the number was 74 in the rural parts of the district, he said.

“Of the new cases, the city accounted for 168 and the rural areas 69. So far, 23,702 people have been discharged in Surat Municipal Corporation limits, which gives it a recovery rate of 92.30 per cent,” he said. In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 1,862 cases, followed by Choryasi with 1,818, and Umarpada having the lowest at 77.

Kamrej has witnessed 89 deaths, followed by Olpad with 40 and Bardoli with 38.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor