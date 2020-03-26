Take the pledge to vote

Covid-19 Suspect Who Has Tested Positive Was Allowed to Leave J&K Hospital; Inquiry Ordered

The report said the patient, who tested positive later on, was not handled as per the required protocol.

PTI

March 26, 2020
File photo of medical staff with protective clothing inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus. (Reuters)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered an inquiry to fix responsibility as to why a COVID-19 suspect, who later tested positive, was allowed to leave a hospital where he had gone for treatment with signs of infection.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole, taking serious note of the lapse, had on Wednesday directed Medical Superintendent and head of the chest medicine department SKIMS hospital Bemina to explain their position forthwith.

He also directed Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir to inquire into the matter for action against the officers.

Mir has been directed to submit a report within two days.

Pole said the inquiry had nothing to do with the coronavirus patient who died on Thursday. "The inquiry has been ordered not for punitive purposes but with curative objectives so that such incidents are not repeated," the Divisional commissioner told PTI.

According to a report furnished by the Principal SKIMS Medical College, the patient had reported to the casualty department of SKIMS Hospital Bemina on Mar 21 along with his travel history and was found to be a COVID-19 suspect.

The report said the patient, who tested positive later on, was not handled as per the required protocol.

The report castigated the hospital administration for not informing the district administration and police as the patient had a travel history and showed symptoms of COVID-19 but was not admitted. "The patient has been given ample time to spread the virus by intermingling with public and relatives," the report added.

