COVID-19: Suspension of Railway Services To be Extended Till April 14

Freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country, officials confirmed.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
COVID-19: Suspension of Railway Services To be Extended Till April 14
New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown across the country, the Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that its suspension of all passenger services will continue till April 14 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country, officials said.

