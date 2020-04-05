Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Covid-19 Tablighi Patients Found Staying in Sadar Area of Lucknow; Soldiers Ordered Not to Enter

"They had tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as the information was received, Sadar was turned into a sterile zone to prevent spread of the virus," said Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19 Tablighi Patients Found Staying in Sadar Area of Lucknow; Soldiers Ordered Not to Enter
Representative image. (AP)

Lucknow: The Army's Central Command has directed its soldiers here not to visit Sadar Bazaar, which comes under the Lucknow Cantonment Board, after police sealed the area when a group of Tablighi Jamaat members who had been to the Nizamuddin event and tested COVID-19 positive were found staying in a mosque here.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey had said that 12 members of Tablighi Jamaat were found staying in a mosque in Sadar area on Friday. "They had tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as, the information was received, Sadar was turned into a sterile zone to prevent spread of the virus."

Public announcements were made in the area asking people to stay in their homes.

A Defence PRO said, "Following directions of the government, there has been lockdown in cantonment. After getting COVID-19 cases in Sadar, it is out of bound for soldiers. Directions have been given to soldiers to not go to Sadar area."

She added that in a dedicated COVID-19 cell is functioning in the Central Command to provide help to its personnel.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi has said that the area has been sealed as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Sunday told PTI, "No curfew has been imposed. Sanitisation has been done, and contact tracing is being done by medical teams."

Vishal Mehrotra, a resident of Sadar Bazaar said, "There is complete lockdown in the area. Strict vigil is being maintained by the police, district administration and the military. No one is allowed to leave their houses, except to get medicines.

Policemen are helping the local residents to get vegetables, but no one is allowed to venture in the market area."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    892,864

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,205,791

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    247,954

     

  • Total DEATHS

    64,973

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres