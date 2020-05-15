Covid-19 Tally Breaches 1,000 Mark in Karnataka with Record Single Day Spike of 69 Cases

The total number of COVID-19 infections breached the 1,000 mark in Karnataka, as the state saw the biggest single-day spike of 69 new cases, including of a dead person, the state health department said on Friday.

A 52-year-old man from Chitaguppa town of Bidar, with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and travel to Hyderabad, had died on May 12 at a designated hospital in the district.

He tested positive for COVID-19 today, the department said in its bulletin.

"As of May 15 evening, cumulatively 1,056 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 36 deaths and 480 discharges," it said.

Out of the 539 active cases, 528 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 11 are in Intensive Care Units.

The 69 new cases include 16 from Dakshina Kannada, 13 each from Bengaluru urban and Mandya, seven each from Hassan and Bidar, five from Udapi, three from Kalaburagi, two from Chitradurga and one each from Kolar, Shivamogga and Bagalkote.

While 20 cases are with a travel history to Dubai, 19 with travel history to Mumbai, three each with travel history to Chennai and from containment zone in Bidar, and one each are with history of SARI, ILI, containment zone in Kalaburagi and travel history to Hyderabad; rest are all primary and secondary contacts of patients already tested positive.

Twenty people who arrived in Mangaluru by a special repatriation flight from Dubai three days ago are among those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials in the coastal city said.

Fifteen of them were from Dakshina Kannada (DK) district and five from neighboring Udupi district, which remained COVID-19 free for over a month, they said, adding all had been admitted to designated hospitals.

The returnees were taken to hotels and other facilities for mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine after they landed at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Tuesday night and their swab samples were subsequently sent for test.

Meanwhile, health department officials said all the 90 COVID-19 positive patients from Mysuru District Hospital have been discharged without a single mortality.

With this the district has no active cases.

"Happy to announce that all 90 patients of Mysore have recovered. It's a big news to the state which fills inspiration and courage to tackle COVID-19. Let's congratulate all health warriors for their selfless sacrifice and dedication," the department tweeted.

From across the state, the most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru urban with 202 cases, followed by Belagavi with 114.

A total of 1,33,724 samples were tested so far, out of which 5,351 were tested on Friday alone.

So far 1,32,074 samples have reported negative, out of which 5,308 reported negative on Friday.

Shopping Centres Association seeks Karnataka CM's nod to reopen malls

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allow reopening of malls in the state.

In a statement, the SCAI said it had made a representation to Yediyurappa with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for reopening of malls.

"SCAI has asserted and collectively with industry captains, endorsed the ability of shopping centres to enforce protocols in a far more efficient manner than many others who have benefited from the relaxation," it said.

While preparing the SOPs, SCAI has held several consultations with captains of the industry as well as adopted global best practices to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained, the statement said.

"The representation holds significance even as the country braces itself for Lockdown 4.0 from May 18. Shopping malls, unfortunately, have not found much favour from the government," the SCAI said.

Malls in Karnataka were ordered to shut from March 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus and have since remained closed due to the lockdown.