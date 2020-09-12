COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3-lakh Mark In UP; Death Toll Climbs To 4,349

Lucknow: The COVID-19 caseload crossed the three-lakh mark in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with 6,846 more people contracting the viral infection, while the death toll due to the disease reached 4,349 with 68 fresh casualties. Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases went up to 67,955 in the state, while 2,33,527 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 3,05,831. State capital Lucknow recorded the highest number of 1,117 fresh cases on Saturday, followed by Kanpur Nagar (523), Prayagraj (328) and Ghaziabad (303), a health department bulletin said.

Among the casualties, 10 were reported from Lucknow, nine from Kanpur Nagar, six from Prayagraj and five from Meerut, it added. Of the 67,955 active cases, 36,334 or 53.46 per cent are in home isolation, Prasad said, adding that 3,607 patients are admitted in private hospitals and 275 in semi-paid facilities.

So far, over 1.49 lakh people have been in home isolation in the state, of whom over 1.13 lakh have completed the quarantine period, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has gone up to 76.35 per cent while the case fatality rate presently stands at 1.42 per cent, which is lower than the national average, Prasad said.

On Friday, over 1.40 lakh tests were performed, which has taken the total number of examinations for detection of COVID-19 conducted so far in the state to over 73 lakh, he added. Appealing for community help in controlling the spread of the virus, the additional chief secretary recalled that the “gram nigrani samitis” had played an important role during the period when the migrant labourers were returning to the state and now, once again it is required that they work actively as some cases have also been reported from the rural areas.

Besides, he also called upon the resident welfare associations of the housing complexes in the cities to remain in action mode and promptly inform the authorities about those showing symptoms of the viral disease. “To check the virus, it is required that community surveillance should also effectively be in place, along with the government agencies which are already working in this direction,” Prasad said.

Presenting the age-wise statistics of those infected with the virus in the state, he said 13.98 per cent of the patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, while 48.58 per cent are in the age group of 21-40 years. Those in the 41-60 years age group account for 28.69 per cent of the cases and those above 60 years account for 8.75 per cent cases. Of the total number of cases, 69 per cent are males while the remaining 31 per cent women, Prasad said. At a meeting with senior officials earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to pay special attention to Lucknow and review the facilities at the KGMU, SGPGI and RMLIMS hospitals, besides activating other COVID hospitals in the state capital and increasing their capacity.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has asked to ensure that all necessary arrangements in the COVID hospitals and private medical colleges of Lucknow are in accordance with the prescribed norms and directed for increasing the manpower at the hospitals in keeping with their capacity. He has also asked for running the door-to-door survey work in a qualitative manner and to deploy additional teams, wherever required.

Adityanath has also asked the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the NEET examination scheduled on Sunday, Awasthi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor