COVID-19 Tally In India Crosses 50-lakh Mark

New Delhi:India’s COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 50 lakh,just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh with90,123infections being reported in a day, while recoveries surged to39,42,360on Wednesday pushing the recovery rate to 78.53 per cent,according to the Union Health Ministry data. The totalcoronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the deathtoll climbed to 82,066witha record 1,290people succumbing to the disease ina span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

India’s COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days torace past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. It took 110days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach onelakhwhile it had taken 59 days moreto go past the10-lakhpost.

The COVID-19casefatality rate due to the coronavirus infection further dropped at 1.63 per cent. There are9,95,933active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested up to September 15 with 11,16,842 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor