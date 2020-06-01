Covid-19 Tally in UP Breaches 8,000-mark, Migrant Workers Make up Nearly 25% of Total Cases

Lucknow: With lakhs of migrants returning to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown that was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus, official figures show that migrants constitute nearly one-fourth of the total Covid-19 cases in the state.

As per official figures, as of now, 2,165 migrants who have returned from other states have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the tally to 8,075 cases. The state also recorded its biggest spike in the last 24 hours with a whopping 378 cases reported on Sunday.

Speaking to media on the issue, Health Department's State Surveillance Officer Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, said, “Samples of around 69,000 migrants were collected for testing, out of which 2,165 have tested positive for Covid-19 till date.”

Meanwhile, it just took three days for the cases to climb to 8000 from 7000 in the state.

As per official data of the UP Health Department, till Sunday evening, the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar was critical with 49 new cases being reported taking the tally to 457 cases. At present, there are 171 active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 756 have been discharged and six people have died due to coronavirus.

The second steepest hike with 33 new Covid-19 cases was reported from adjoining Ghaziabad district, taking the tally to 328. Till date, 211 people have been discharged while 113 cases are still active. The district has recorded four coronavirus deaths.

There are 3,015 active cases in the state while 4,843 have been discharged. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 217.

During a press briefing in Lucknow on Sunday, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, “After achieving the goal of 1 lakh beds under the three-tier medical system of L1, L2 and L3 hospitals in the state, our focus will be on increasing the quality of the systems so that patients could be given better treatment."

Prasad added that at present, 2,938 people are being treated in isolation wards and as on Saturday a total of 9,976 samples were tested in the state. He said that the target was to increase the sampling to 15,000 by June 15.

“The work of surveillance is going on and so far, 77,68,346 houses were monitored under which 3,94,22,639 people are being monitored. We are using the Arogya Setu app and so far, we have contacted 47, 235 people from the control rooms, out of which 120 said that they are infected and being treated in various hospitals, while 52 persons have fully recovered and have been sent home," Prasad said.

He added that ASHA workers have screened 11,28,804 workers, and symptoms were found in 1,027 people. Their samples are being tested and action is being taken accordingly, he added.