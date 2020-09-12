COVID-19 Tally In UP Crosses 3-lakh Mark; Death Toll Reaches 4,349

Lucknow: The COVID-19 caseload in Uttar Pradesh crossed the three-lakh mark on Saturday with 6,846 more people contracting the viral infection, while the death toll in the state reached 4,349. Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said active cases in the state went up to 67,955, while 2,33,527 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 3,05,831. Prasad said the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has gone up to 76.35 per cent while the case fatality rate presently stood at 1.42 per cent, which was lower than the national average.

On Friday, over 1.40 lakh tests were done which has taken the total number of examinations for detection of COVID-19 conducted so far in the state to over 73 lakh, he said. Appealing for community help in controlling the spread of the virus, the additional chief secretary recalled that ‘gram nigrani samitis’ had played an important role during the period when the migrant labourers were returning to the state and now once again it was required that they work actively as some cases have also been reported from the rural areas.

Besides, he also called upon the resident welfare associations in housing complexes in the cities to remain in action mode and promptly inform the authorities about those showing any symptom of the viral disease. “To check the virus, it was required that community surveillance should also effectively be in place along with the government agencies which are already working in this direction,” Prasad said.

Also Watch Sandalwood Drug Racket: Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa Galrani Refuses To Undergo Dope Test

Presenting age-wise statistics of those infected by the virus in the state, he said 13.98 per cent of the patients were in the age group of 0-20 years while 48.58 per cent were in the age group of 21-40 years. Those in 41-60 year age group account for 28.69 per cent of the cases and those above 60 years account for 8.75 per cent cases. Gender-wise of the total cases, 69 per cent are males and 31 per cent women, Prasad said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor