Covid-19 Tally in UP Sees Record Rise of 2,300+ Cases as More Health Workers Test Positive

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday saw its highest spike of new Covid-19 cases in a day with 2,308 infections, taking the total tally to 55,596 patients in the state so far.

The state also recorded 34 new deaths taking the number of fatalities to 1,263. Meanwhile, 33,500 patients have been discharged from hospitals and active cases are at 20,825.

The state capital Lucknow continues to be one of the worst affected cities with 310 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The state capital has 3,048 active cases while 1,703 people have been discharged from hospitals, along with 142 fatalities. To curb the spread of disease, four localities here are under complete lockdown till Friday.

About a dozen health workers from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital have also tested positive - including a doctor, a liftman, seven members of the cleaning staff and two staff of emergency services.

At the RML Institute of Medical Sciences in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, a nurse, her husband who is an X-ray technician and two children tested positive. At KGMU, two doctors have tested positive for the virus.

The UP State Health Department on Wednesday also issued a helpline number for Covid-19 positive patients who are asymptomatic and are in home quarantine.

Speaking on the issue, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “The patients who are asymptomatic and are in home quarantine will have to give updates on their health conditions on the helpline number 18001805146 and also they will get advice from doctors. Patients in home quarantine will have to note their oxygen level and body temperature and then will have to inform on the helpline number. If there is any deterioration in their condition they will be shifted to a COVID hospital.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna visited Lok Bandhu hospital and took stock of the situation. The minister also tweeted about his visit to Lok Bandhu hospital later on Wednesday evening.